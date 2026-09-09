Expired food worth Rs 1.38 crore seized from Amazon and Swiggy Instamart in Bengaluru

Widespread lapses were uncovered across prominent delivery networks. Across two Amazon hubs in Devanahalli and Anekal, authorities seized stock valued at Rs 56 lakh for inadequate labelling and lapsed expiry dates, as well as unlicensed medicines. At a Swiggy Instamart facility in Hoskote, officials confiscated expired food worth Rs 42 lakh and immediately closed the premises due to unhygienic conditions, with broader findings in the facility estimated near Rs 1 crore.

Local neighbourhood suppliers were also implicated during the raids. Officers inspected Saptha Bazaar in HBR Layout following complaints that the shop purchased groceries, milk, poultry and paneer from online delivery platforms to resell expired stock. In Lingarajapuram, another outlet was sealed after inspectors discovered expired nutritional supplements, confectionery, ghee and nuts worth approximately Rs 56 lakh.

The inspections form part of an intensified citywide campaign monitoring distribution chains, dark stores, hotels and restaurants. Warning notices have been issued to non-compliant units, with officials cautioning that further punitive action under food safety regulations will follow. For everyday shoppers relying on quick commerce apps, the findings offer a stark reminder to check labels vigilantly, verify manufacturing stamps and never take digital grocery freshness for granted.