What is a Thongdrel? A look at Bhutan’s sacred ‘Liberation by sight’ ritual during the Tshechu festival

In the Land of the Thunder Dragon, where peace seems to linger around every corner, ancient traditions and rituals remain woven into everyday life. Every morning in the foothills of the Himalayas, Bhutan wakes up to the rhythmic chants of the monks. And during the Tshechu festival, this spiritual rhythm takes on an even more magnificent form at the break of dawn through the awe-inspiring ritual of the unveiling of the Thongdrel.

Bhutan’s sacred dawn: The story behind the unveiling of the Thongdrel

The Tshechu festival in Bhutan is a vibrant spectacle where culture, art, music and devotion come together through century old rituals and traditions. It is a 3-5days festival when the country comes alive in majestic celebrations. And on the final morning of the festival, with the rhythm of the monks’ chants, the unveiling of the Thongdrel takes place. Considered one of the most sacred moments of the festival, the Thongdrel is believed to cleanse devotees of negative karma and bring spiritual merit simply through its sight.

Before the break of dawn, devotees gather around the temples, monks chant prayers and with the first ray of the sunlight, the Thongdrel opens up to a visual treat for the devotees. Now, what exactly is a Thongdrel?