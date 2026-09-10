What is a Thongdrel? A look at Bhutan’s sacred ‘Liberation by sight’ ritual during the Tshechu festival

In the Land of the Thunder Dragon, where peace seems to linger around every corner, ancient traditions and rituals remain woven into everyday life. Every morning in the foothills of the Himalayas, Bhutan wakes up to the rhythmic chants of the monks. And during the Tshechu festival, this spiritual rhythm takes on an even more magnificent form at the break of dawn through the awe-inspiring ritual of the unveiling of the Thongdrel.
The Tshechu festival in Bhutan is a vibrant spectacle where culture, art, music and devotion come together through century old rituals and traditions. It is a 3-5days festival when the country comes alive in majestic celebrations. And on the final morning of the festival, with the rhythm of the monks’ chants, the unveiling of the Thongdrel takes place. Considered one of the most sacred moments of the festival, the Thongdrel is believed to cleanse devotees of negative karma and bring spiritual merit simply through its sight.
Before the break of dawn, devotees gather around the temples, monks chant prayers and with the first ray of the sunlight, the Thongdrel opens up to a visual treat for the devotees. Now, what exactly is a Thongdrel?
It is a gigantic religious scroll painting, often measuring more than 30 meters in height that depicts revered Buddhist figures. The sacred textile is made from colourful silk and brocade, painstakingly stitched and appliquéd by skilled Bhutanese artisans to create intricate Buddhist imagery. The word Thongdrel in Dzongkha literally means “liberation upon seeing.” It is believed that simply catching a glimpse of the sacred artwork can cleanse negative karma and bring immense spiritual merit.
The best time to visit Bhutan to witness a Thongdrel is during the major Tshechus, held in March to April in Paro and Punakha, and September to October in Thimphu and Bumthang. However, Thongdrels are displayed in several Tsechus which includes Paro Tsechu (March or April), Punakha Drubchen & Punakha Tsechu (February or March), Trongsa Tsechu (December or January), and Jakar Tsechu (November or early December).
The festival attracts large crowds from around the world. So, book in advance and check whether the stays are nearby to any dzong where the unveiling ritual takes shape. Reaching early at the festival ground before dawn would help secure good spots. Stays like Six Senses Bhutan are among the many luxury properties that are often the preferred stays located nearby to the historic dzongs.