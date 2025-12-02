Tshechu: The Bhutanese festival dominated by colours and Cham dances

The Tschechu festival in Bhutan is held on the tenth day of the Lunar Tibetan calendar and comes from the Drukpa lineage of the Tibetan Buddhism school. These are basically social gatherings which promote social harmony among people but what makes them the most appealing are the celebratory dances by the Cham dancers. These are costumed dancers wearing masks who uphold scenes from the 9th century teachings.

Looking back at the history of the Tshechus, it is said that Padmasambhava had arrived in Bhutan to cure the ailing King. He performed ceremonial dances in the Bumthang Valley and once the King was indeed cured he helped in the spread of the knowledge of Buddhism. The celebrations, at first started as part of monastery celebrations but then became a full blown public celebration around the 1690s.