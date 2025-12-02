Tshechu: The Bhutanese festival dominated by colours and Cham dances

Have you seen Bhutanese men wearing colourful costumes made of silks and finer fabrics, adorning a beautiful headgear, at times in elaborate hand-made masks and dancing around performing tales and stories of the past? These dancers are the Cham dancers and the occasion is the much revered Tshechu festival of Bhutan, which celebrates ancient rituals, old traditions, culinary delights and much more.
The Tschechu festival in Bhutan is held on the tenth day of the Lunar Tibetan calendar and comes from the Drukpa lineage of the Tibetan Buddhism school. These are basically social gatherings which promote social harmony among people but what makes them the most appealing are the celebratory dances by the Cham dancers. These are costumed dancers wearing masks who uphold scenes from the 9th century teachings.
Looking back at the history of the Tshechus, it is said that Padmasambhava had arrived in Bhutan to cure the ailing King. He performed ceremonial dances in the Bumthang Valley and once the King was indeed cured he helped in the spread of the knowledge of Buddhism. The celebrations, at first started as part of monastery celebrations but then became a full blown public celebration around the 1690s.
While monks perform dances unmasked, special Cham dancers wearing colourful costumes are the main attraction, women also perform songs and dances.Moreover during the festival, a large thangka called thongdrel is unfurled. This depicts the life of the Pasmasambhava in a seated posture surrounded by other living beings. Legend says that one look at this can clean a person of all sins and thus, it is quickly rolled inside by morning.
The dances are very intricate and actually have schedules for their performances. Dances like Sha Tsam (Dance of the Four Stags), Pacham (Dance of the Heroes), Dranyeo Cham (Dance with guitar), Pholeg Moleg (Dance of the nobleman and the Ladies), Durdag (Dance of the Lords of the Cremation Grounds), Ging Dang Tsoling (Dance of the Ging and Tsoling) and more, performed to perfection attract tourists from near and far to not miss this opportunity to see trained dancers in action.
A celebratory treat
No matter the festival, occasion or even the celebrations of New Year, one constant crunchy snack that you will find in the hands of the locals and tourists alike is the Khabsey. Also spelt as Khapzey or Khabzay, it is a local deep-fried cookie which is not only a part of traditional offerings in Buddhist temples but also something that people love to munch on with their hot tea or coffee. Sharing q quick recipe of Khabsey is Chef Choda Jamtsho, executive Sous Chef from Eat with Six Senses Bhutan.
Ingredients:
· All purpose flour – 1kg
· Unsalted butter – 200 gms
· Crystal sugar – 350 gms
· Water – 300 ml
· Oil for frying
Method:
· First boil water, butter and sugar , until sugar dissolves.
· Mix the flour and knead until smooth and soft.
· Let the dough rest for 30 minutes.
· Use a roller pin to flatten the dough to approx. 4 inches high.
· Cut the dough and make different designs and shapes.
· Fry them in hot oil till golden brown and crispy.