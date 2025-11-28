Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brings Pac-Man and Labubu to Manhattan

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brought balloons depicting Buzz Lightyear and Pac-Man to the New York City skies on Thursday, as floats featuring Labubu and Lego graced the streets.

Here’s a glimpse at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The parade, which started on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and closed at the iconic Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, included dozens of balloons, floats, clown groups and marching bands.

It was a chilly day in the city, with temperatures in the 40s, but wind gusts between 25 mph (40 kph) and 30 mph (48 kph), making it feel colder, according to David Stark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New York.

Officials watched the forecast closely, since city law prohibits Macy’s from flying full-size balloons if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) or wind gusts are over 35 mph (56 kph). Weather has grounded the balloons only once, in 1971, but they also sometimes have soared lower than usual because of wind.

But a little cold wasn't a big deal for Megan Christy, who traveled to the city from Greensboro, North Carolina, for the parade, donning a warm onesie as she staked out a spot along the route.