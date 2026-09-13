Can dogs be vegan? Indian pet parents share their experiences

When five-year-old Rocky, novelist Arya Rajam’s indie, began struggling with weak joints, Arya took the advice of Hetal Sheth, founder of the plant-based pet brand Curry & Pepper, and began cutting his chicken by 10 grams at a time, folding in vegetables, dal and a taurine-fortified meal balancer. As the chicken came down, she noticed his joints growing stronger and his energy climbing, until eventually she cut it out completely. “His joint weakness completely vanished,” she smiles. Now seven, Rocky is, in Arya’s words, “about twice as energetic.”

Rocky’s diet is now a home-cooked mix of four vegetables, dal, soy, and either millets or rice, alongside a meal balancer and an omega-3 supplement. “If someone gives their dog rice and vegetables but doesn’t provide enough protein or the necessary nutrients, the dog can develop deficiencies,” she warns. The transition, she stresses, has to be slow and gradual.