How PAWS is transforming street animal welfare through sterilisation and rescue

“If you want an ABC programme to succeed, you need to sterilise more than 90 per cent of the population in a given area,” she says. “When only a small percentage of animals are sterilised every year, the population continues to replenish itself.”

Having worked extensively in areas around Kovalam and Kelambakkam, Sujit and Anupama believe the results are already visible. “We are seeing far fewer puppies being born than before. That’s how you know the programme is working.”

At a time when debates around community dogs often become polarised, Sujit and Anupama advocate a practical middle path.

“People who are bitten by or frightened of dogs have genuine concerns, and animal lovers must acknowledge that,” Anupama says. “At the same time, removing dogs is not the answer. The solution lies in systematic sterilisation, vaccination and responsible community management.”

For the duo, the ideal outcome is straightforward: a clean, professionally managed system where street animals are sterilised, vaccinated and healthy, and where feeders and caregivers can be confident that the animals in their care are safe and no longer contributing to uncontrolled population growth.

The shelter is also home to Chennai’s largest population of special-needs cats, making it a rare facility in the city.

“It’s about reducing suffering for everyone—the animals and the people who live alongside them,” they say in unison.