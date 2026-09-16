Boba for Ganesha? Devotees offer bubble tea to Ganpati at this Bangkok mall

Which is exactly how boba became a devotional offering in the first place. The trend traces back to at least 2019, when Thai devotees started showing up at shrines with trays of bubble tea as a thank-you gesture after their wishes came true. Social media loved it then too, with people cracking jokes about drink-loving deities and sharing their own stories. So really, Bangkok’s Ganesha has had a boba habit for years and this Ganesh Chaturthi just happened to be the moment it went properly viral again.

As with any offering-goes-viral moment, the comments section did not disappoint. Some users joked about the financial commitment of a boba-loving god (regulars apparently show up with dozens of cups when a wish comes true — your local bubble tea shop's dream customer). Others were simply charmed, calling it a genuinely sweet fusion of two very different devotional cultures colliding over a shared love of something sugary.

Ganesha is worshipped in Maharashtra, Mauritius, and Malaysia, and each diaspora and local culture incorporates him into what is already familiar and cherished. In Bangkok, that drink is one of the most popular on Instagram. Watching Bappa be offered an iced milk tea with a fat straw was both comical and surprisingly poignant. It is not disrespectful; rather, it is non-performance-based devotion.