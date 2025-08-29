Kangiten: Did you know Japan worships Ganesha in a unique form?

Shingon Buddhism in Japan was founded by the scholar Kukai, who travelled to China to study esoteric Buddhism and gained deep knowledge of Hindu deities and tantric practices. Upon his return, he introduced these teachings to Japan. Initially, Kangiten was worshipped as a minor deity within Shingon Buddhism, but by the Heian period, he had emerged as a distinct and significant figure. References to Kangiten appear frequently in the Besson Guides, a collection of Japanese religious texts from that era.

Japanese idols of Kangiten are typically kept enclosed in a box, only occasionally revealed during special rituals. Reports describe the deity as having muscular limbs, with a prominent trunk and tusks that emphasize a strong, masculine presence. The idol is usually seen embracing an elephant and since the embracing looks quite erotic, it is preferred to be kept inside a box.

In later years, as more temples dedicated to the deity were established, Kangiten came to be worshipped primarily for good fortune and prosperity. Unlike in Indian traditions, devotees in Japan typically brought rice beer and radishes as offerings when visiting the temples.