11-year-old British prodigy Bodhana Sivanandan becomes the youngest Woman Grandmaster in history

"I'm happy to do it, but I want to keep going and keep making history as well, instead of just stopping here," Bodhana shared. When asked if she felt the pressure of competing at such a high level, she replied, "Not really, I just tried to enjoy it."

Her remarkable journey began entirely by chance during the Covid-19 pandemic. A family friend gifted her some toys and a chessboard before moving away. Intrigued by the set, a five-year-old Bodhana taught herself how the pieces moved through online tutorials.

"In one of the bags, I saw a chessboard, and I was interested in the pieces," she recalled. "I wanted to use the pieces as toys. Instead, my dad said that I could play the game, and then I started from there."