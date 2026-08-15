Commemorating Sukhapa: The Chinese prince who founded the Ahom Kingdom

This Independence Day, while all of us are looking forward to celebrate 80 years of Independence and a digital future, Assam, along with the future also pays tribute to its iconic past. Returning the spotlight to Chaolung Sukhapa, the founder of the Ahom dynasty, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that in the year 2028, the State would commemorate 800 years of Sukhapa’s arrival in Assam and the founding of the Kingdom. In lieu of the same, it is important to turn the pages back in time and discover the man behind the might name.
Sukhapa was a Tai prince from Mong Mao, present day Yunnan in China. While there are several versions of his timeline, the most accepted one is that he was born around 1189 AD in the 12th century. He descended the Brahmaputra Valley in 1228 and founded the Ahom Kingdom which survived the test of time for the next six centuries till the Treaty of Yandabo in 1826.
Apart from being known as the founder of the Ahom Dynasty, his activities is one of the most prized examples of noting how migrating communities can be turned into permanent settlements. As per historical accounts, it is said that Sukhapa travelled with a population of 9000 people – men, women and children. He not only put an end to this migration by permanently settling down in Assam but also united communities and gave them an identity to cherish forever. His rule strengthened relationships within fragments of his own kingdom and other communities and kingdoms outside.
Arrival and settling in Assam
Every year on December 2, Asom Dibas is celebrated. The significance of this date goes back to the story of Sukhapa’s arrival in the Brahmaputra Valley with livestock, horses, agricultural implements, elephants and more after crossing the Patkai range. He did not settle immediately but made a careful recce of the land and established settlements near fertile regions like Tipan, Habung and Namrup. Thereafter, he finally settled in Charaideo himself. He made Charaideo the capital of the kingdom and today it is a UNESCO recognised site as it hosts the burial grounds or Moidams of Ahom Royalty.
Significance today
Apart from text books, cultural references, statues, the history of Moidam, the Sukapha Samannay Kshetra is a significant cultural centre which reminds people of the contribution of this Tao prince in building an Indian empire. The centre is a glimpse into the life and times of the ‘architect of Bor Assam’ and should definitely be on the travel cards of anyone into history and culture. Moreover, with the CM’s announcement excitement about portraying Assamese tradition and culture to the world has magnified. While not much has been disclosed, one can still gauge that programs will be planned to showcase Assamese history to India and the international community at large with greater emphasis on integration and co-existence upholding Sukhapa’s traditional values and legacy.