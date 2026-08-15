Commemorating Sukhapa: The Chinese prince who founded the Ahom Kingdom

Arrival and settling in Assam

Every year on December 2, Asom Dibas is celebrated. The significance of this date goes back to the story of Sukhapa’s arrival in the Brahmaputra Valley with livestock, horses, agricultural implements, elephants and more after crossing the Patkai range. He did not settle immediately but made a careful recce of the land and established settlements near fertile regions like Tipan, Habung and Namrup. Thereafter, he finally settled in Charaideo himself. He made Charaideo the capital of the kingdom and today it is a UNESCO recognised site as it hosts the burial grounds or Moidams of Ahom Royalty.

Significance today

Apart from text books, cultural references, statues, the history of Moidam, the Sukapha Samannay Kshetra is a significant cultural centre which reminds people of the contribution of this Tao prince in building an Indian empire. The centre is a glimpse into the life and times of the ‘architect of Bor Assam’ and should definitely be on the travel cards of anyone into history and culture. Moreover, with the CM’s announcement excitement about portraying Assamese tradition and culture to the world has magnified. While not much has been disclosed, one can still gauge that programs will be planned to showcase Assamese history to India and the international community at large with greater emphasis on integration and co-existence upholding Sukhapa’s traditional values and legacy.