Joseph Vanlalhruaia, India’s first-ever World Muaythai Organisation (WMO) champion, on his gritty journey to success

We are taught from a through a prism of fantasy where the world comprises glass slippers, enchanted carriages, chocolate houses, charming princes, and an inevitable happy ending. But real life is laced with far too many hardships and struggles. Out in the rugged hills of Mizoram, redemption doesn’t arrive via a magic wand; it is forged through sweat, iron will, and relentless fighting spirit. And Joseph Vanlalhruaia is perhaps the biggest example of a survivor.

Widely revered across his home state as the “Cinderella Man”, Joseph’s journey is a striking reminder that fairytales aren’t reserved for princesses in palaces. Sometimes, they pack more than a strong punch.

Before he was raising belts on international podiums, Joseph was fighting a far more surreptitious opponent away from the spotlight: severe substance abuse. The road back from addiction is rarely linear, but Joseph’s comeback wasn’t just a quiet recovery — it was a thunderous, historic triumph.

In March 2024, at the 6th International Thai Martial Arts Games in Pattaya, Thailand, Joseph stepped into the square ring for the 51 kg category final against Taiwan’s Yeh Lichih. When the dust settled, history was made: Joseph was crowned India’s first-ever World Muay Thai Organization (WMO) World Champion.

Proving that his championship victory was no stroke of beginner’s luck, he cemented his elite standing shortly after by defeating a formidable ONE Championship fighter from Vietnam on Thai soil.

We sat down with India’s trailblazing champion to talk about his battle with addiction, the mental strength required to rewrite his destiny, and what it truly takes to conquer the world stage. Excerpts: