Joseph Vanlalhruaia, India’s first-ever World Muaythai Organisation (WMO) champion, on his gritty journey to success
We are taught from a through a prism of fantasy where the world comprises glass slippers, enchanted carriages, chocolate houses, charming princes, and an inevitable happy ending. But real life is laced with far too many hardships and struggles. Out in the rugged hills of Mizoram, redemption doesn’t arrive via a magic wand; it is forged through sweat, iron will, and relentless fighting spirit. And Joseph Vanlalhruaia is perhaps the biggest example of a survivor.
Widely revered across his home state as the “Cinderella Man”, Joseph’s journey is a striking reminder that fairytales aren’t reserved for princesses in palaces. Sometimes, they pack more than a strong punch.
Before he was raising belts on international podiums, Joseph was fighting a far more surreptitious opponent away from the spotlight: severe substance abuse. The road back from addiction is rarely linear, but Joseph’s comeback wasn’t just a quiet recovery — it was a thunderous, historic triumph.
In March 2024, at the 6th International Thai Martial Arts Games in Pattaya, Thailand, Joseph stepped into the square ring for the 51 kg category final against Taiwan’s Yeh Lichih. When the dust settled, history was made: Joseph was crowned India’s first-ever World Muay Thai Organization (WMO) World Champion.
Proving that his championship victory was no stroke of beginner’s luck, he cemented his elite standing shortly after by defeating a formidable ONE Championship fighter from Vietnam on Thai soil.
We sat down with India’s trailblazing champion to talk about his battle with addiction, the mental strength required to rewrite his destiny, and what it truly takes to conquer the world stage. Excerpts:
You’ve been open about your past struggles with addiction and working as a daily-wage worker. What was the exact moment or thought that made you say, ‘Enough, I need to change my life’?
It was back in 2022, when after spending three months at the rehab, the suffering from the substance started becoming too much to handle. They didn’t provide any detox or medication, so I had to fight it myself, raw and close, by constantly talking to myself and wondering how I ended up in that situation. I had wasted almost all of my teenage years on substance abuse and hurt the people I loved the most.
It was then that I made up my mind and promised myself that I would live the way I wanted for as long as I could and not hurt the people I loved. From then on, I would live for them — for my family and my loved ones.
Thereafter, I kept trying to become a better son, a better brother, and a better person. I’m sober now, but I’ll never forget the person I had to fight to become the person I am today.
How did martial arts become the discipline that replaced addiction? What was the hardest part of that transition?
When I was around 10, I watched a professional Muay Thai fight in my hometown, and I just fell in love with it. I loved the movements — the kicks, knees, and elbows. To me, it was pure art. And I started pursuing it.
Even though we didn’t have much, my parents have always supported me. So when I got sober, I told them I wanted to go back to fighting Muay Thai, and they happily agreed.
I think the hardest part was dealing with self-doubt and anxiety.
So, how did you cope with the stigma while trying to build a career in combat sports?
Honestly, I don’t really care about what people think anymore. I used to care too much about other people’s opinions, and that gave me anxiety, made me depressed, and eventually contributed to losing myself to drugs. It’s hard not to care at all, but I’ve learned that we have to love ourselves and put our priorities first. We don’t have to prove anything to anyone. It’s just me versus myself.
You train in Kochi and Thailand. How has moving between Mizoram, Kerala, and training in Thailand shaped your technical style and mindset?
Training in Thailand has helped me become stronger and sharper, but I believe that even if we train only in India, we can still reach their level. We need to work harder and have a good team around us — people who genuinely care and want to see us improve.
People across the Northeast see you as a symbol of hope. How do you handle the responsibility of being a role model for youth who might currently be in the dark places you once were?
I don’t feel I deserve that, but I want to set an example so high that no one will dare to doubt us again. I want to prove that every person has potential, without exception.
Tell us about the Team Joseph Movement. What initiatives are you taking in Mizoram to combat youth substance abuse through sports?
Team Joseph exists to give Mizo fighters a platform — not just inside Mizoram, but beyond it. We are also a fight promotion organisation covering all combat sports.
What is the single most important piece of advice you’d offer a young kid back in your hometown?
I want people to know that if I can do it, they can do it tenfold.
What music or routine gets you into the zone right before stepping into the ring?
Personally, I like calm and relaxing music, but I used to choose a completely different genre for my walkout music, like Tupac.
What is one technique or strike in your arsenal that you feel most confident delivering under pressure?