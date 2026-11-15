From Assamese television to the sets of Ramayana, Surabhi Das’s journey is one to remember

From capturing hearts in scene to stepping into the national spotlight, Surabhi Das’s journey is a testament to raw talent and quiet resolve. The Nalbari-born actress first won over audiences through Assamese television and popular music videos before taking a bold leap to Hindi entertainment— making an indelible mark as the lead in the acclaimed television serial Nima Denzongpa.

Since then, Surabhi has steadily expanded her creative horizons, making seamless transitions into streaming projects like Carnaame and claiming a role in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated cinematic epic, Ramayana, as Shrutakirti.

Surabhi, in this interview, speaks candidly about her formative years in the Assamese film and television circuit, the grit required to move to Mumbai, the experience of collaborating with industry heavyweights, and her evolving craft as she bridges regional and national storytelling.