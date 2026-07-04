Jason Shah: ‘The world of Nagabandham is what drew me in’

Jason Shah is perhaps the perfect embodiment of the saying, 'Don't judge a book by its cover.' While his British roots and his string of on-screen British characters might suggest otherwise, the actor insists he's desi at heart, with India feeling every bit like home.

Jason Shah on Nagabandham, The Revolutionaries and Heeramandi

Having made a lasting impression with his performances in Thugs of Hindostan, Conjuring Kannappan, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Jigra, Jason is now gearing up for his next big outing in the pan-Indian mythological adventure Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure. We caught up with the actor to chat about the film, his intriguing new role, and everything else that's in the pipeline.