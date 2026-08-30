Birina Pathak on honouring her legacy and taking Assamese heritage global

A

I’m a millennial. When I grew up, we watched only two channels— DD National and DD Metro. We grew up amid nature, in the fields, by the pondside, in the courtyards, with our knees getting scraped; in fact, bleeding legs were our prized possessions. We grew up realising how important the songs of the land were.

Over the years, these scenes have changed. For this generation, humming tunes doesn’t make sense; they can only imagine it but never feel it the same way as we did. When our parents performed, we listened to folk songs, and there were exclusive Bihu shows. Slowly, things started fading away. All of this is lost, and now I have the responsibility of carrying forward the legacy of my parents besides keeping the traditional music alive.

Coming to your question now, how do I balance between the two? I present the traditional folk song in new ways so that it reaches even the younger generations, making things a little upbeat and a little groovy. If you are performing folk music, it need not be raw, rugged and sad. It can be modern and presentable. You have to mould it according to the demand.