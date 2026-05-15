Dhee opens up about her latest release Vari Vari and why longing has become impossible to separate from her music

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It shaped me in a huge way because I don’t really know anything outside of that experience. Those different worlds and experiences are what make me who I am, so they naturally bleed into everything I do, whether I consciously want them to or not. It’s always going to be present in my art and music.

I think these experiences are such a big part of me. Acknowledging and embracing them has made me stronger as a person, and because of that, they’ve also become a big part of my music and artistic identity. Looking into your own background and accepting every side of it gives you a deeper understanding of yourself, and that definitely influences the way I create.

I’ve been feeling a lot of longing recently — longing for a sense of home. I haven’t been to south India in almost two years, and I’ve missed it deeply. My dogs are there, so many people I love are there, and I miss my neighbourhood and so many little things.

At the same time, Sydney is also home, but I haven’t properly lived there in a long time because I’ve been travelling so much for music. So there’s this constant feeling of searching for home or wanting to settle somewhere fully. That feeling has naturally bled into a lot of my recent songwriting.

Even when I try to make something upbeat and fun, there’s still a layer of longing inside it. It’s become something I can’t really avoid in my music anymore. A lot of my newer songs carry that emotion, and I think it comes directly from these experiences of moving between places, identities, and emotions.