Bhumi, Aksomaniac and Mohammed Hussain Rahman on creating Amsham and pushing indie music forward

A

For me to love a record enough to make it mine, it needs to bleed emotion. I want to feel every single thing that the production is pushing me to feel. This goes past the point of something being technically good, because if the music doesn’t move me, I don’t really feel like adding to it. I love working on music that leaks, music that is too much, music that doesn’t need to be defined for it to be great. Post making a record, it can be explained in any way, but the process of me making it or me loving it has to be pure and intense.