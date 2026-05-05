Rasika Shekhar on Still Waters, music and redefining space as a female flautist

As global music leans toward stillness and introspection, cross-cultural collaborations are finding deeper resonance. Still Waters brings together American pianist Chad Lawson and Indian flautist Rasika Shekhar in a meditative composition that blends Western piano with the fluidity of Indian classical flute. Part of Lawson’s upcoming album Awakening: The Stillness Within, released under Vedam Records, the track explores quietude, presence, and emotional release.
In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, Rasika Shekhar opens up about process, identity, and the evolving language of music.
Listening to silence
“Working on Still Waters with Chad Lawson felt very instinctive and natural. It made me slow down and listen more deeply—not just to the music, but to the spaces in between. I found myself leaning into silence as much as sound, allowing the Indian classical phrases of the flute to breathe.
Chad’s playing is so sensitive and spacious that it gave me the freedom to just be with the flute, without overthinking it. I could bring in those nuances in a very fluid way—it was about listening, responding, and sharing a space guided by intuition and presence.”
A global Indian sound
“Coming from a Carnatic music foundation gives me a strong grounding that allows me to move across spaces. I’ve been drawn to contexts where those roots interact with other sounds and ideas. I don’t see it as stepping away from tradition, but allowing it to evolve and find new meaning.
As a global Indian artist, it’s about holding on to authenticity while staying open and curious. I’m finding joy in letting my identity travel rather than fitting into a fixed definition. Indian music today is in a very exciting place globally—there’s a growing appreciation for its depth and nuance, not just as ‘fusion’ or exotic, but as a sophisticated musical language.”
Beyond the lens of gender
“There haven’t always been many visible women in this space, and it would be wonderful to see more of us coming through. At the same time, I don’t approach my music through a lens of gender. For me, it’s about creating an honest emotional space that reflects who I am—my experiences, my perspective, my inner world.
With Still Waters, if listeners can feel a sense of stillness or return to the present moment, that would mean everything to me.”