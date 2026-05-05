Rasika Shekhar on Still Waters, music and redefining space as a female flautist

As global music leans toward stillness and introspection, cross-cultural collaborations are finding deeper resonance. Still Waters brings together American pianist Chad Lawson and Indian flautist Rasika Shekhar in a meditative composition that blends Western piano with the fluidity of Indian classical flute. Part of Lawson’s upcoming album Awakening: The Stillness Within, released under Vedam Records, the track explores quietude, presence, and emotional release.

In an exclusive conversation with Indulge Express, Rasika Shekhar opens up about process, identity, and the evolving language of music.

Listening to silence

“Working on Still Waters with Chad Lawson felt very instinctive and natural. It made me slow down and listen more deeply—not just to the music, but to the spaces in between. I found myself leaning into silence as much as sound, allowing the Indian classical phrases of the flute to breathe.

Chad’s playing is so sensitive and spacious that it gave me the freedom to just be with the flute, without overthinking it. I could bring in those nuances in a very fluid way—it was about listening, responding, and sharing a space guided by intuition and presence.”