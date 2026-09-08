Bhupen Hazarika 100th birth anniversary: 5 songs that you must add to your playlist

On his 100th birth anniversary, the legacy of Dr Bhupen Hazarika shines brighter than ever. Known as the Bard of the Brahmaputra, he redefined Indian music with haunting melodies that bridged folk traditions and social consciousness. Whether you are revisiting his genius or discovering it for the first time, these five songs offer the perfect gateway into his musical world.
Languages: Assamese/Bengali/Hindi
Why it’s a must-listen: Adapted from Paul Robeson's Ol' Man River, this powerful anthem addresses the apathy of the River Ganga, and society at large, toward human suffering along its banks.
Languages: Hindi/Assamese
Why it’s a must-listen: Originally composed in Assamese as Buku Ham Ham Kore, this haunting melody gained widespread fame in Kalpana Lajmi’s Hindi film Rudaali (sung by Lata Mangeshkar). It captures deep, unexpressed grief with unmatched emotional depth.
Languages: Assamese/Bengali
Why it’s a must-listen: A timeless plea for empathy and brotherhood. The iconic line asking if a human won't stand by another human, who will, remains one of the most celebrated lyrical calls for humanity in Indian music.
Languages: Bengali/Assamese
Why it’s a must-listen: Showcases his mastery over folk rhythm, storytelling, and the portrayal of working-class struggles, in this song, the palanquin bearers (dola).
Languages: Assamese/Bengali
Why it’s a must-listen: A soul-stirring anthem of a wanderer. The song reflects Bhupen Hazarika’s own life as a global traveller who absorbed cultures, struggles, and stories from around the world and brought them into his music.