Bhupen Hazarika 100th birth anniversary: 5 songs that you must add to your playlist

Whether you are revisiting Bhupen Hazarika's genius or discovering it for the first time, these five songs offer the perfect gateway into his musical world
Whether you are revisiting Bhupen Hazarika's genius or discovering it for the first time, these five songs offer the perfect gateway into his musical world
Bhupen Hazarika 100th birth anniversary: 5 songs that you must add to your playlist

On his 100th birth anniversary, the legacy of Dr Bhupen Hazarika shines brighter than ever. Known as the Bard of the Brahmaputra, he redefined Indian music with haunting melodies that bridged folk traditions and social consciousness. Whether you are revisiting his genius or discovering it for the first time, these five songs offer the perfect gateway into his musical world.

Bistirna Parare/Bistirna Dupare/O Ganga Tum Behti Ho

Languages: Assamese/Bengali/Hindi

Why it’s a must-listen: Adapted from Paul Robeson's Ol' Man River, this powerful anthem addresses the apathy of the River Ganga, and society at large, toward human suffering along its banks.

Dil Hoom Hoom Kare/Buku Ham Ham Kore

Languages: Hindi/Assamese

Why it’s a must-listen: Originally composed in Assamese as Buku Ham Ham Kore, this haunting melody gained widespread fame in Kalpana Lajmi’s Hindi film Rudaali (sung by Lata Mangeshkar). It captures deep, unexpressed grief with unmatched emotional depth.

Manuhe Manuhor Babey/Manush Manusher Jannya

Languages: Assamese/Bengali

Why it’s a must-listen: A timeless plea for empathy and brotherhood. The iconic line asking if a human won't stand by another human, who will, remains one of the most celebrated lyrical calls for humanity in Indian music.

Hey Dola Hey Dola

Languages: Bengali/Assamese

Why it’s a must-listen: Showcases his mastery over folk rhythm, storytelling, and the portrayal of working-class struggles, in this song, the palanquin bearers (dola).

Moi Eti Jajabar/Ami Ek Jajabar

Languages: Assamese/Bengali

Why it’s a must-listen: A soul-stirring anthem of a wanderer. The song reflects Bhupen Hazarika’s own life as a global traveller who absorbed cultures, struggles, and stories from around the world and brought them into his music.

Whether you are revisiting Bhupen Hazarika's genius or discovering it for the first time, these five songs offer the perfect gateway into his musical world
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Whether you are revisiting Bhupen Hazarika's genius or discovering it for the first time, these five songs offer the perfect gateway into his musical world
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