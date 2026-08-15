When and where to watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in India: Full schedule, live streaming and telecast details

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is set to begin on Saturday, with both the Indian men’s and women’s teams entering the tournament with high expectations as Belgium and the Netherlands jointly host the prestigious competition.

How to watch the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 live in India

The tournament will run until August 30, with matches being played at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and the Belfius Arena in Wavre, Belgium.

For Indian fans, both teams will be in action during the opening phase, with all of India’s first-phase matches scheduled at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen.

India men’s schedule in the Hockey World Cup:

The Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men’s team has been placed in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales.

August 15: India vs Wales, 4:30 pm IST

August 17: India vs England, 6:30 pm IST

August 19: India vs Pakistan, 6:30 pm IST

The India-Pakistan clash is expected to be one of the most anticipated matches of the opening phase, but India will first need to negotiate Wales and England.

India are chasing their first World Cup title since 1975. The country has also won silver in 1973 and bronze in 1971, while the men’s team has enjoyed a strong run at the Olympics in recent years, winning bronze at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.