Hockey India changes team jersey colour to saffron, President explains why

The primary jersey colour for the Indian men's and women's hockey teams is not the usual blue but has been changed to saffron or "kesariya". The President of Hockey India, Dilip Kumar Tirkey explained the decision and the choice was made due to visibility issues.

Indian hockey teams get a jersey colour change

Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey explained why the jersey colour of the Indian men's and women's hockey teams have changed from blue to saffron or orange, a decision that has led to a lot of debate and controversy.