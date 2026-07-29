Gulveer Singh scripts history with India’s first CWG men’s 10,000m silver

Indian athletics reached a monumental milestone in Glasgow as long-distance star Gulveer Singh clinched a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Clocking a remarkable time of 27:49.78, Gulveer became the first Indian man in history to stand on the CWG podium for the gruelling 25-lap event, producing a brilliant late kick on a rain-soaked track at Scotstoun Stadium.

Gulveer Singh wins historic CWG 10,000m silver

Running in extremely difficult conditions amidst a torrential downpour, Gulveer executed a masterclass in tactical patience. The 28-year-old Naib Subedar in the Indian Army stayed tucked inside the front pack throughout the race, conserving crucial energy whilst established long-distance powerhouses set a demanding tempo. As the final lap bell rang, Gulveer launched a devastating sprint from third place to pass his rivals and cross the line just behind Australia's Ky Robinson, while David Mullarkey of the Isle of Man took bronze.