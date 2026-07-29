Gulveer Singh scripts history with India’s first CWG men’s 10,000m silver

Indian athletics reached a monumental milestone in Glasgow as long-distance star Gulveer Singh clinched a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Clocking a remarkable time of 27:49.78, Gulveer became the first Indian man in history to stand on the CWG podium for the gruelling 25-lap event, producing a brilliant late kick on a rain-soaked track at Scotstoun Stadium.
Running in extremely difficult conditions amidst a torrential downpour, Gulveer executed a masterclass in tactical patience. The 28-year-old Naib Subedar in the Indian Army stayed tucked inside the front pack throughout the race, conserving crucial energy whilst established long-distance powerhouses set a demanding tempo. As the final lap bell rang, Gulveer launched a devastating sprint from third place to pass his rivals and cross the line just behind Australia's Ky Robinson, while David Mullarkey of the Isle of Man took bronze.
Reflecting on his triumph, Gulveer revealed his simple preparation and calm mindset prior to stepping onto the track. "I had left everything on God," he said. "Before the race I told almighty, dekh lena [please watch over me]. It always feels good to win a medal. The race was good, there was rain but when you win a medal it hardly matters if there is rain, sunshine, heat or anything else". He added, "My coach believes my finishing speed is very good, so the plan was to stay with the pack and make my move at the end. That strategy worked".
Gulveer's silver caps an inspirational journey from the village tracks of Sirsa in Uttar Pradesh to global athletic glory. Already holding multiple national records across the 5,000m, 10,000m and half marathon, his Glasgow success signals a bright new era for Indian distance running on the world stage. The landmark result also pushed India's medal tally to twelve at the Games, providing another proud moment for national sport. Gulveer will now shift his attention to his upcoming 5,000m event with immense confidence.