World Cup winner Rodri’s move to Barcelona confirmed: Details of the deal

After weeks of nail-biting wait, World Cup champion Rodri has finalised his move to Barcelona, from Manchester City. The Spanish player arrived in Barcelona on Monday to sign the four-year-deal which was confirmed on Sunday.
Rodri had a magnificent campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2026 that helped Spain become the champions and also earned him the Golden Ball award, given to the best player of the tournament.
Following the successful tournament, both Real Madrid and Barcelona had been eyeing the 30-year-old, with the latter emerging as the winner since the player only wanted Barcelona where he will join many of his Spanish teammates. The initial two bids by the reigning La Liga champions had been rejected by Manchester City who finally agreed to the €76.5 million deal.
On Monday, the Ballon d'Or winner arrived at Barcelona's El Prat airport and said, "I'm very happy to be here. It's been an intense few days, but I'm glad everything is sorted out...Playing for Barcelona is a dream come true for me."
"I'm really looking forward to being with my teammates, most of whom I already know from the national team, so now it's time to work hard and give my best. We're going for the Champions League, we're going for everything that comes our way", Rodri also told reporters, much to the delight of Barcelona fans.
Barcelona and Manchester City agreed on a €76.5 million deal which includes a guaranteed fixed fee of €60 million, achievable add-ons of €11 million and a €5.5 million of difficult objectives.
Rodri has signed a four-year-contract until 2030 and according to reports, will receive a salary of over €13 million net per season, which is an increase from his paycheque at the English club. His signing, once officially complete, will be one of the most iconic transfers at the Camp Nou.
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