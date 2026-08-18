World Cup winner Rodri’s move to Barcelona confirmed: Details of the deal

Following the successful tournament, both Real Madrid and Barcelona had been eyeing the 30-year-old, with the latter emerging as the winner since the player only wanted Barcelona where he will join many of his Spanish teammates. The initial two bids by the reigning La Liga champions had been rejected by Manchester City who finally agreed to the €76.5 million deal.

On Monday, the Ballon d'Or winner arrived at Barcelona's El Prat airport and said, "I'm very happy to be here. It's been an intense few days, but I'm glad everything is sorted out...Playing for Barcelona is a dream come true for me."

"I'm really looking forward to being with my teammates, most of whom I already know from the national team, so now it's time to work hard and give my best. We're going for the Champions League, we're going for everything that comes our way", Rodri also told reporters, much to the delight of Barcelona fans.