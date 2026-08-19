Jamal Musiala issues statement after collapsing on the field for the second time

The football world has been left worried after Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala collapsed on the field for the second time within a few days. The 23-year-old German player suffered the first episode on Saturday during Bayern's pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig when he suddenly collapsed and received medical care on the pitch.
Three days later on Tuesday, a similar incident took place during the club's friendly at Heidenheim shortly after he was subbed on. The medical team rushed to provide him the necessary care and now, Jamal has opened up about his condition.
In a span of three days, Jamal Musiala suffered from neurological episodes twice, leaving his fans and teammates worried. The youngster has now given a statement, assuring everyone that his condition can be treated.
Taking to Instagram, the player wrote in German, "First things first—I’m doing fine! I’m especially grateful for your messages and your support!". He continued, "I understand that many of you are worried...I’ve been diagnosed with temporary, brief, but easily treatable absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction. These can lead to episodes like the ones that occurred recently—such as against Leipzig or just now in Heidenheim".
Jamal added that while the episodes appear scary, they have become a part of his "everyday life". "I’m receiving the best medical care for this and am very optimistic. FC Bayern and my family and friends are always by my side, supporting me on this journey."
Assuring his supporters and well-wishers, he also said, "Importantly, there is no additional health risk. In close consultation and regular communication with the experts, it has been my personal wish to face this challenge and, with the approval of the neurologists, to continue focusing on what helps me most in my recovery: simply living my everyday life and continuing to pursue my passion for playing soccer. I have taken responsibility for this. Overall, I feel very good and am on the right track."
The German international ended his message announcing his intention of discussing this issue only with people close to him, his club and experts. As things stand, Jamal, who recently represented Germany at the FIFA World Cup 2026, is expected to continue playing for Bayern Munich.
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