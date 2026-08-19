Jamal Musiala issues statement after collapsing on the field for the second time

The football world has been left worried after Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala collapsed on the field for the second time within a few days. The 23-year-old German player suffered the first episode on Saturday during Bayern's pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig when he suddenly collapsed and received medical care on the pitch.

Three days later on Tuesday, a similar incident took place during the club's friendly at Heidenheim shortly after he was subbed on. The medical team rushed to provide him the necessary care and now, Jamal has opened up about his condition.

German international Jamal Musiala gives statement after back-to-back health episodes on the field

In a span of three days, Jamal Musiala suffered from neurological episodes twice, leaving his fans and teammates worried. The youngster has now given a statement, assuring everyone that his condition can be treated.