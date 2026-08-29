Neeraj Chopra to miss the rest of the 2026 season post an ankle injury

Saturday brings in bad news for athletic fans. India’s javelin ace and two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra announced on Saturday that he will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, including the upcoming Diamond League final in Brussels and the Asian Games, after suffering an ankle injury.

What Neeraj Chopra shared on Instagram?

Taking to Instagram, Neeraj Chopra revealed he suffered an ankle ligament tear during a recent training session. After consulting with his medical team and coaches, the star athlete made the tough call to pull out of upcoming competitions to focus on his recovery.

“After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season's Best throw in Lausanne. Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season,” Neeraj said in a statement, shared on Instagram.