Praveen Chithravel wins Commonwealth Games 2026 silver after four-year wait

Praveen Chithravel put up a resolute display to secure the silver medal in the men's triple jump at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The Indian athlete achieved an optimal jump of 16.58m to settle for silver behind Jamaica's Jordan Scott. Selva Prabhu won India another bronze medal in the competition, making his Commonwealth Games debut. This was a significant moment for Praveen after he had narrowly missed out on a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Praveen Chithravel finished in the fifth position following the initial three rounds of the event. His first leap was 16.05m, and subsequently, his third leap was 16.31m. However, his fourth leap, which stood at 16.58m, made him the leader momentarily before finishing second.
In his post-match statement to ANI, Praveen Chithravel talked about winning the medal that he had been working hard for the past four years. "I'm so happy to win the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. Last time in 2022, in my last Commonwealth Games, I lost my medal by 2cm. Yes, I'm happy to win the silver medal."
He also mentioned the disappointment that came with Birmingham 2022, "I waited for this medal for four years. At the last Commonwealth Games, I lost the medal by three centimetres and finished fourth. This time, I won silver."
The Indian athlete Praveen Chithravel explained that his confidence was based on the qualification round, where he just needed to make a single jump of 16.40m to ensure a spot in the finals. The Indian national record holder (17.37m) also mentioned how he grew up. He said, "My father is a farmer, and my mother is a housewife. I made it all by myself."
His next goal is the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, which will be held between September 19 and October 4. Looking forward, he said, "Next, I am focusing on the Asian Games. Hopefully, I'll do it again at the next Commonwealth Games in India."