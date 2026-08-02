Praveen Chithravel wins Commonwealth Games 2026 silver after four-year wait

Praveen Chithravel put up a resolute display to secure the silver medal in the men's triple jump at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The Indian athlete achieved an optimal jump of 16.58m to settle for silver behind Jamaica's Jordan Scott. Selva Prabhu won India another bronze medal in the competition, making his Commonwealth Games debut. This was a significant moment for Praveen after he had narrowly missed out on a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Praveen Chithravel overcomes cold conditions to secure silver

Praveen Chithravel finished in the fifth position following the initial three rounds of the event. His first leap was 16.05m, and subsequently, his third leap was 16.31m. However, his fourth leap, which stood at 16.58m, made him the leader momentarily before finishing second.