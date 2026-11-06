Retired from Portugal, not from the gym: How Cristiano Ronaldo maintains his 7% body fat at 41

A personal programme of three to four hours of work a day, five days a week, with the gym visited five or more times weekly. A session reportedly combines 25-30 minutes of cardio, high-intensity sprints and targeted weight work, with Pilates and swimming mixed in.

Commonly listed staples include compound lifts such as squats, deadlifts and bench press, plus HIIT, cycling and sprint drills. His own advice is to vary the workout and to pair it with a good diet.

Instead of three big meals, Ronaldo reportedly eats six small ones, high in protein and low in fat. Al-Nassr's nutritionist has described a Mediterranean-style approach: protein-heavy breakfasts built around cheese and low-fat yoghurt, water with every meal, and no sweets, fried food or fatty food.

Fish, avocado, salad, whole grains such as quinoa and fresh fruit feature along with chicken, which he has called a "magical food". His favourite dish is reportedly bacalhau à Brás, a Portuguese mix of cod, potato and egg. Sugary drinks are off the menu. His personal chef is reported to put the split at 60% diet and 40% exercise, and to say he avoids milk.