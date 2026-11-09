How Toto Wolff scripted Formula 1 history by equaling Frank Williams’ championship record

By securing a ninth crown, Wolff equals the record set by Sir Frank Williams, whose namesake team captured nine Constructors' titles across two decades (1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, and 1997). With this title, Wolff breaks out of a tie with former Ferrari chief Jean Todt (8 titles) and further distances himself from Ron Dennis and Christian Horner (7 titles each) on the all-time list.

Wolff, who took over operational leadership of Mercedes AMG Petronas in 2013, orchestrated one of the most dominant runs in modern sports history. Mercedes claimed eight consecutive Constructors' Championships— an all-time Formula 1 record — powered by hybrid-engine supremacy and driving performances from Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.