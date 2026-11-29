Coming off a bitter war of words with Max Verstappen following their clash in Las Vegas, George Russell insisted he would let his driving do the talking. On Saturday night, he delivered an emphatic statement — not just to Red Bull, but to the other side of his own garage. While Antonelli swept all three Free Practice sessions, Russell turned the tables when it mattered most, topping Q1, Q2 and Q3 to claim his sixth pole position of the season with a 1:21.695.

It secured Mercedes’ first front-row lockout since the Canadian Grand Prix, though the celebrations in Brackley's camp were immediately tempered by radio frustration from Antonelli. Sent out ahead of Russell for the decisive Q3 runs, the newly minted champion demanded over team radio, "Why did you send me first?" and subsequently called for an internal review into Mercedes' qualifying run plan after missing out on pole by just 0.128 seconds.