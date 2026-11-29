Has The Rock just wrestled his way into the sunset? Dwayne Johnson set off a wave of retirement talk at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday night. He left his sunglasses and microphone in the ring at Daikin Park.

The gesture that has WWE fans questioning The Rock's future

The occasion was the 30th anniversary of Johnson's debut at Survivor Series 1996, when he was known as Rocky Maivia. His segment came just before the night's final match. The Hollywood star took his time getting to the ring. He signed a fan's poster board and borrowed another fan's phone for a selfie before tossing it back. Once there, he revisited his first-ever match, a dark match (one held off air) against the Brooklyn Brawler. He also recalled his WrestleMania X-Seven showdown with Stone Cold Steve Austin in Houston in 2001.