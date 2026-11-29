Has The Rock just wrestled his way into the sunset? Dwayne Johnson set off a wave of retirement talk at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday night. He left his sunglasses and microphone in the ring at Daikin Park.
The occasion was the 30th anniversary of Johnson's debut at Survivor Series 1996, when he was known as Rocky Maivia. His segment came just before the night's final match. The Hollywood star took his time getting to the ring. He signed a fan's poster board and borrowed another fan's phone for a selfie before tossing it back. Once there, he revisited his first-ever match, a dark match (one held off air) against the Brooklyn Brawler. He also recalled his WrestleMania X-Seven showdown with Stone Cold Steve Austin in Houston in 2001.
Dwayne headed to ringside to see his mother, Ata Johnson, and thanked her for always believing in him. True to form, he also teased her for hugging John Cena too long earlier in the show.
Dwayne shared his Teremana brand with the commentators and led a crowd announced at 40,279 in a toast. He saluted the wrestlers, the backstage crew and, above all, the fans.
After one last blast of his "If you smell..." catchphrase, Dwayne took off his sunglasses and set them down in the ring beside the mic. He greeted fans at ringside and headed back up the ramp into the darkness. In wrestling, leaving your gear in the ring traditionally signals that a career is over.
Not officially. Johnson said he wasn't there for a big announcement or bombshell. Commentator Michael Cole wasn't buying a goodbye either, insisting, "There's no way that this could possibly end like that."
Fans have long heard rumors of at least one match between Johnson and Roman Reigns before The Rock hangs it up. That showdown has yet to happen. Saturday marked his first appearance on a WWE show since Elimination Chamber in March 2025. Ahead of the event, he told The Pat McAfee Show, "I would not miss next week for the world, man."
For now, The Rock has left fans with a pair of shades, a microphone and one very big question.
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