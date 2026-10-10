George, Norris & Piastri crash in a wet 2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix Sprint Race

The 2026 Singapore Grand Prix marks a historic first for the Marina Bay Street Circuit, hosting its first-ever F1 Sprint race. It serves as the sixth and final Sprint event of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) secured pole position for the Sprint race, joined on the front row by George Russell (Mercedes).
The sprint format follows 21 laps around the 4.927 km Marina Bay Street Circuit awarding the top 8 finishers points (8 points for 1st down to 1 point for 8th). Surprinsingly, Andrea Kimi Antonelli qualified 7th for the Singapore GP Sprint race due to a mix of aerodynamic setup struggles, package split testing by Mercedes, and continuous pace deficit throughout Friday's sessions.
Torrential rain delayed the start by 30 minutes, and the treacherous conditions led to massive drama, leaving only 12 out of 22 drivers finishing the 21-lap event. George made an incredible getaway from 2nd on the wet track, passing polesitter Max Verstappen into Turn 1 to take the lead. At the very end of Lap 1, Russell lost control of his Mercedes on the slippery surface entering the final corner, crashing heavily into the barrier and instantly ending his race.
Max inherited the lead behind the Safety Car and went on to comfortably win the Sprint race ahead of the two Ferraris. In the closing laps, both McLarens were running 4th and 5th behind Charles Leclerc, who was struggling with severely degraded intermediate tyres. Lando Norris attempted a late, aggressive dive-bomb overtake on his teammate Oscar Piastri into Turn 16 on the final lap.
By staying out of trouble in the chaos, Kimi Antonelli climbed from P7 to finish 4th. Because George crashed (scoring 0 points) and McLaren self-destructed, Kimi expanded his World Championship lead over Russell to 89 points.
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