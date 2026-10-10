George, Norris & Piastri crash in a wet 2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix Sprint Race

The sprint format follows 21 laps around the 4.927 km Marina Bay Street Circuit awarding the top 8 finishers points (8 points for 1st down to 1 point for 8th). Surprinsingly, Andrea Kimi Antonelli qualified 7th for the Singapore GP Sprint race due to a mix of aerodynamic setup struggles, package split testing by Mercedes, and continuous pace deficit throughout Friday's sessions.

Torrential rain delayed the start by 30 minutes, and the treacherous conditions led to massive drama, leaving only 12 out of 22 drivers finishing the 21-lap event. George made an incredible getaway from 2nd on the wet track, passing polesitter Max Verstappen into Turn 1 to take the lead. At the very end of Lap 1, Russell lost control of his Mercedes on the slippery surface entering the final corner, crashing heavily into the barrier and instantly ending his race.