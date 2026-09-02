BCCI reportedly tweaks selection rule, will not name players unless they are fully fit

The BCCI came under fire for naming injured players in their squad who had to be eventually left out because of their fitness. They have reportedly come up with a new system to deal with such players.

According to a sport media report, a source has opened up about this new rule saying, "Not just 100 per cent, but they want to be 200 per cent confident about a player's availability before releasing him".

VVS Laxman on BCCI's selection stance

BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) head and former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman also made the board's stance clear. "They [players] understand that they're not yet ready to participate in the national series. It's always player-centric and team-centric. So that communication is happening seamlessly. I think what the BCCI has done is there's transparency in all the fitness reports and also in the selection", he said.