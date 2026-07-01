Hardik Pandya relocates to Bengaluru, makes BCCI COE his permanent training base

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has recently made a significant career move that has made him the first prominent Indian cricketer to do so. He has relocated to Bengaluru choosing to make the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) his primary training base for the foreseeable future.

Hardik Pandya takes big career step, shifts to Bengaluru for recovery and training

A Centre of Excellence (COE) is a dedicated facility where athletes undergo rehabilitation after serious injuries, fitness assessments, and training during national camps. Hardik, who had recently suffered a major injury, was prevented from the ongoing white-ball tour of the UK, had spent the last six months in the center. Now, the cricketer decided to stay close to the place that has helped him immensely during his hard times.

A report from BCCI stated, “Hardik has already permanently shifted to Bengaluru. He has rented a property on the outskirts of the city, close to the COE. He will be the first Indian cricketer to make the COE his permanent training base for the remainder of his career”.

The cricketer called Mumbai his home for the longest time. Hailing from Gujarat, he shifted to Mumbai for his career in cricket and has owned a few astonishing properties in the city. As per reports he owns a luxurious 8-BHK apartment in Khar West, Mumbai, and a few rented apartments in Lower Parel area.