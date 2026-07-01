Hardik Pandya relocates to Bengaluru, makes BCCI COE his permanent training base

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has recently made a significant career move that has made him the first prominent Indian cricketer to do so. He has relocated to Bengaluru choosing to make the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) his primary training base for the foreseeable future.
A Centre of Excellence (COE) is a dedicated facility where athletes undergo rehabilitation after serious injuries, fitness assessments, and training during national camps. Hardik, who had recently suffered a major injury, was prevented from the ongoing white-ball tour of the UK, had spent the last six months in the center. Now, the cricketer decided to stay close to the place that has helped him immensely during his hard times.
A report from BCCI stated, “Hardik has already permanently shifted to Bengaluru. He has rented a property on the outskirts of the city, close to the COE. He will be the first Indian cricketer to make the COE his permanent training base for the remainder of his career”.
The cricketer called Mumbai his home for the longest time. Hailing from Gujarat, he shifted to Mumbai for his career in cricket and has owned a few astonishing properties in the city. As per reports he owns a luxurious 8-BHK apartment in Khar West, Mumbai, and a few rented apartments in Lower Parel area.
A source stated that before making this decision of moving to Bengaluru he thought of commuting from his Lower Parel apartment. “Hardik wanted to move out of Mumbai as commuting every day from his Lower Parel residence for training had become a problem. As a centrally-contracted cricketer, he has access to every facility at the COE, from injury management to skills training. Hence, he took the decision to make the COE his permanent base whenever he is not on IPL, state or national duty”, the source added.
Describing more about the situation the source said, “It is like shifting his base to Bengaluru as long as he plays white-ball cricket for India, and he intends to play for at least another five to six years. Even when he does skill work, such as batting against net bowlers hired by the COE, Hardik pays them from his own pocket”.
Now on the work front, everything depends on his recovery. Reports are yet to confirm whether the man will play in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, which is scheduled right after the UK match.