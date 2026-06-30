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Is this the most peaceful weekend getaway near Bengaluru? Hosachiguru Abhivruddhi. Watch the video

Escape Bengaluru's chaos and rediscover nature at Abhivruddhi by Hosachiguru—a peaceful agroforestry retreat just two hours from the city

Looking for a quick escape from Bangalore’s hustle to reconnect with nature—and maybe a piece of yourself? In this video, we take you just two hours outside Bengaluru, near the Karnataka–Andhra Pradesh border, to explore Abhivruddhi by Hosachiguru. This isn't just another luxury resort; it’s a managed agroforestry project and a peaceful farmhouse retreat designed for those who want to slow down. For many city dwellers, our roots lie in the farmland our grandparents once tended. Abhivruddhi offers a chance to reclaim that legacy. From brick cottages wrapped in vines and farm-to-table seasonal meals to walking through lush orchards and watching children run barefoot on the grass, this is simplicity at its finest. Watch the video to know the story.

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Hosachiguru Abhivruddhi