Is this the most peaceful weekend getaway near Bengaluru? Hosachiguru Abhivruddhi. Watch the video
Looking for a quick escape from Bangalore’s hustle to reconnect with nature—and maybe a piece of yourself? In this video, we take you just two hours outside Bengaluru, near the Karnataka–Andhra Pradesh border, to explore Abhivruddhi by Hosachiguru. This isn't just another luxury resort; it’s a managed agroforestry project and a peaceful farmhouse retreat designed for those who want to slow down. For many city dwellers, our roots lie in the farmland our grandparents once tended. Abhivruddhi offers a chance to reclaim that legacy. From brick cottages wrapped in vines and farm-to-table seasonal meals to walking through lush orchards and watching children run barefoot on the grass, this is simplicity at its finest. Watch the video to know the story.