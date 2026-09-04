Spanish Football Federation decides to fund egg freezing treatment for female football stars

An EL Pais report has revealed the provision for the footballers to undergo egg vitrification and the announcement is expected to happen sometime later this month.

Historically, female athletes have faced the difficulty of either planning late motherhood or disrupt their flourishing careers with a pregnancy. Sports associations have barely supported athletes until the RFEF came up with a solution that can change female sports and football.

However, the change did not happen on its own. Former Spain captain and World Champion Alexia Putellas had raised the issue. As per the report, the Ballon d'Or winner said, "It is enormous progress because the federation understands that you are serving your country against your biological clock, that you cannot stop and cannot be a mother because you need your body to work."