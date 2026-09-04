Spanish Football Federation decides to fund egg freezing treatment for female football stars

The Spanish Football Federation has decided to fund egg-freezing treatment for their female footballers so that they don't have to take a career break due to a pregnancy. This decision has been applauded by the football world, that has addressed a crucial problem most female athletes deal with.
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has made a welcome decision, and is reportedly ironing out the details of an agreement with a fertility clinic to help female footballers plan motherhood without disrupting their careers when they are at their peak.
An EL Pais report has revealed the provision for the footballers to undergo egg vitrification and the announcement is expected to happen sometime later this month.
Historically, female athletes have faced the difficulty of either planning late motherhood or disrupt their flourishing careers with a pregnancy. Sports associations have barely supported athletes until the RFEF came up with a solution that can change female sports and football.
However, the change did not happen on its own. Former Spain captain and World Champion Alexia Putellas had raised the issue. As per the report, the Ballon d'Or winner said, "It is enormous progress because the federation understands that you are serving your country against your biological clock, that you cannot stop and cannot be a mother because you need your body to work."
She continued, "The group of captains had a concern because it is very important for a player to experience World Cups, but that means that those of us who have the desire to become mothers do not find it easy to fit it in."
The terms and conditions of the treatment is yet to be confirmed and it is not yet clear whether the federation will fund the entire procedure or not. Notably, egg freezing can also affect training for the footballers and "there are not enough studies on how the treatment [ovarian stimulation] could affect, for example, the joints or soft tissue", according to sports medicine specialist Eva Ferrer.