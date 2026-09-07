F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026 results: Kimi Antonelli’s historic win and Ferrari heartbreak

The 2026 Italian Grand Prix delivered pure drama from start to finish, complete with an historic drive, home heartbreak for Ferrari and tension between teammates heading towards the trophy. Starting from P19 due to engine penalty components, 20-year-old Mercedes prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli put on a generational drive to claim victory at Monza.
Kimi gained seven spots within the first two laps before a red flag regrouped the field. He sliced through the pack to battle teammate George Russell. After a late Virtual Safety Car strategy split, the driver pitted while George stayed out.
Charging back on fresh rubber, Kimi survived a lap 49 trip through the gravel and ultimately overtook his teammate with 3 laps to go. Kimi became the first Italian driver to win the Italian Grand Prix in 60 years (since Ludovico Scarfiotti in 1966) and extended his championship lead to 66 points.
It was a nightmare day at home for the Scuderia. Charles Leclerc started P3 but lost control coming out of the iconic Parabolica corner on Lap 2, crashing heavily into the barriers at high speed. He was unhurt, but DNF'd on the spot, triggering an early Red Flag and leaving the tifosi in tears.
Lewis Hamilton started P4 but struggled for pace, ultimately finishing a distant 6th behind the McLaren pair. Post-race, a frustrated Hamilton publicly ruled out his 2026 title hopes, voicing disappointment over Ferrari's operational decisions and lack of team priority.
Max Verstappen pulling off a P3 at Monza was pure opportunistic driving and sharp strategy, considering Red Bull was nowhere near Mercedes' pace on the straights. Meanwhile, McLaren played damage control at Monza, securing a solid P4 and P5 finish to take home 22 points, but the weekend exposed some big technical headaches.
Later in the race, Lance Stroll pulled his Aston Martin off the track near the second chicane with a hydraulic issue. Fernando Alonso had also retired with car damage, leaving carbon bits scattered around the kerbs. The VSC was used to clear debris safely without completely freezing the field, which directly set up the race-winning pit strategy for Kimi and Max.