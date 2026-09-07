F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026 results: Kimi Antonelli’s historic win and Ferrari heartbreak

Kimi gained seven spots within the first two laps before a red flag regrouped the field. He sliced through the pack to battle teammate George Russell. After a late Virtual Safety Car strategy split, the driver pitted while George stayed out.

Charging back on fresh rubber, Kimi survived a lap 49 trip through the gravel and ultimately overtook his teammate with 3 laps to go. Kimi became the first Italian driver to win the Italian Grand Prix in 60 years (since Ludovico Scarfiotti in 1966) and extended his championship lead to 66 points.