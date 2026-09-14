Vijay, Ajith and Trisha unite at Silverstone for Michelin Le Mans Cup

The Silverstone Circuit transformed into an electrifying slice of Kollywood glamour over the weekend as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay joined actor-racer Ajith Kumar at the prestigious Michelin Le Mans Cup in the UK. Attending as a special guest of honour, Vijay set the track alight by officially waving the ceremonial green flag to kick off the 44-car grid. The standout moment that sent social media into overdrive came before the engines roared, when Vijay ran towards Ajith and pulled his long-time contemporary into a warm, emotional embrace.

Vijay, Ajith and Trisha turn heads at Silverstone

Ajith competed behind the wheel for his racing outfit, Ajith Red Ant by Virage, ultimately finishing 38th overall. Adding to the high-wattage star power, actress Trisha Krishnan was spotted cheering from the paddock and standing alongside Vijay on a viewing balcony. Trisha, currently based in London for an upcoming project and seen earlier catching up with veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar, opted for effortless paddock chic in jeans, a T-shirt and a maroon jacket. The circuit itself revelled in the crossover on Instagram, writing: "We heard @actorvijay and @ajithkumarracing were in town."