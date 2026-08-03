Dare Devil: Everything to know about Ajith Kumar's next film

After months of speculation under the placeholder tag AK64, Ajith Kumar’s next cinematic outing finally has an identity. The film has been officially titled Dare Devil, with the announcement made by director Adhik Ravichandran on social media, accompanied by a striking poster built around dice imagery. Another version of the reveal carried the tagline “Face the Fear”, hinting at an action-heavy entertainer, though the makers are keeping the actual plot details firmly under wraps for now.
Ajith has spent much of the last two years piling up trophies as a competitive racer alongside his acting career, and industry watchers say Dare Devil taps directly into that off-screen persona, much like several of his earlier films have done. In fact, this marks Ajith’s first new film announcement in roughly 16 months, following the release of Good Bad Ugly last year.
Dare Devil reunites Ajith with filmmaker Adhik Ravichandran, continuing their partnership after Good Bad Ugly performed well theatrically. It’s the second consecutive project between the two, and Adhik has teased that this outing will differ in tone. Good Bad Ugly was aimed squarely at the fanbase, he’s described Dare Devil as designed to appeal to a broader cross-section of audiences, with what he calls a handful of fresh surprises still to be revealed.
Much of the core team from Good Bad Ugly has been retained:
Cinematography: Abhinandhan Ramanujam, who also shot Mark Antony and Good Bad Ugly with Adhik
Music: Anirudh Ravichander steps in, marking his first collaboration with Ajith since Vidaamuyarchi
Direction: Adhik Ravichandran
Reports suggest a couple of tracks have already been composed following early discussions between Adhik and Anirudh.
Shalini Ajithkumar is stepping into a producer’s role for the first time, backing the film under her newly launched banner, Bravehearts Production. According to industry sources, the project actually originated as a one-line narration to Ajith during the Good Bad Ugly shoot — an idea he responded to enough that Adhik went on to develop it into a full script.
Principal photography is expected to begin in September, with the film being eyed for a summer 2027 release. Casting announcements are still pending; while no actors beyond Ajith have been confirmed, reports indicate the team has already been in talks with performers for key roles, with an official reveal expected in the coming weeks.
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