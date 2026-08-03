Dare Devil: Everything to know about Ajith Kumar's next film

After months of speculation under the placeholder tag AK64, Ajith Kumar’s next cinematic outing finally has an identity. The film has been officially titled Dare Devil, with the announcement made by director Adhik Ravichandran on social media, accompanied by a striking poster built around dice imagery. Another version of the reveal carried the tagline “Face the Fear”, hinting at an action-heavy entertainer, though the makers are keeping the actual plot details firmly under wraps for now.

From AK64 to Dare Devil: The film gets an identity

Ajith has spent much of the last two years piling up trophies as a competitive racer alongside his acting career, and industry watchers say Dare Devil taps directly into that off-screen persona, much like several of his earlier films have done. In fact, this marks Ajith’s first new film announcement in roughly 16 months, following the release of Good Bad Ugly last year.