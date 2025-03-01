Adhik Ravichandran says he made ‘Good Bad Ugly’ teaser as an Ajith fan

Adhik Ravichandran, the director of Good Bad Ugly, has revealed that he made the film as a devoted fan of actor Ajith Kumar and is overjoyed by the enthusiastic response from Ajith’s fans to the teaser. Released on Friday night, the teaser immediately captured massive attention, with fans flocking to theaters to see it on the big screen.
Adhik, who joined the fans at a theater in Chennai, was seen fully enjoying the moment, just like any other fan. When asked about the overwhelming fan reaction, he shared, “I made this film as a fan of Ajith, and it makes me so happy to see the fans enjoy it. I was the boy who used to put up posters and banners, and now I have the chance to direct sir in a film. I’m truly delighted with the response. Without his approval, the trailer wouldn’t have been released. Sir is very happy with it. The film is set to release on April 10, so I hope everyone watches it and enjoys it!”
In a heartfelt post on his X timeline when the teaser was released, Adhik wrote, “Feeling very emotional. Thank you for this opportunity, sir. This is for my Sir, my own KING. I love you from the bottom of my heart and soul. Here’s the teaser of #GoodBadUgly.”
The teaser, released by Mythri Movie Makers, quickly went viral, trending at number one on YouTube with an impressive 25 million views in less than 24 hours. It starts with a warning: “AK is a red dragon. If he’s here breaking his own rules, he will finish you with just his breath.” Ajith then delivers his iconic line: “No matter how good we are, this world makes us go bad. I’ll show you,” followed by, “Sometimes, we must do what we mustn’t do in life. That!”
The teaser promises a full-on commercial entertainer, packed with high-energy action, thrilling racing sequences, punchy dialogues, and foot-tapping dance numbers—elements that Ajith’s fans have come to expect from his films.
The film features music by National Award-winning composer GV Prakash, cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam, and editing by Vijay Velukutty. The stunts are choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov. Alongside Ajith, the movie stars Trisha, with Arjun Das, Prasanna, and Sunil in key roles.