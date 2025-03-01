Adhik Ravichandran says he made ‘Good Bad Ugly’ teaser as an Ajith fan

Adhik, who joined the fans at a theater in Chennai, was seen fully enjoying the moment, just like any other fan. When asked about the overwhelming fan reaction, he shared, “I made this film as a fan of Ajith, and it makes me so happy to see the fans enjoy it. I was the boy who used to put up posters and banners, and now I have the chance to direct sir in a film. I’m truly delighted with the response. Without his approval, the trailer wouldn’t have been released. Sir is very happy with it. The film is set to release on April 10, so I hope everyone watches it and enjoys it!”

In a heartfelt post on his X timeline when the teaser was released, Adhik wrote, “Feeling very emotional. Thank you for this opportunity, sir. This is for my Sir, my own KING. I love you from the bottom of my heart and soul. Here’s the teaser of #GoodBadUgly.”

The teaser, released by Mythri Movie Makers, quickly went viral, trending at number one on YouTube with an impressive 25 million views in less than 24 hours. It starts with a warning: “AK is a red dragon. If he’s here breaking his own rules, he will finish you with just his breath.” Ajith then delivers his iconic line: “No matter how good we are, this world makes us go bad. I’ll show you,” followed by, “Sometimes, we must do what we mustn’t do in life. That!”