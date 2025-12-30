Ajith Kumar’s efforts on racetrack to be made into docu-film; to hit theatres on May 1 next year

The source also disclosed that director Vijay had filmed not just the gripping races in Malaysia but had also captured crucial and engaging moments including strategy meetings, discussions with teams, practice sessions and Ajith's preparation on the whole. The source also informed that director Vijay would also be filming the upcoming races in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to be included in the docu-film.

"The docu film will be presented in theatres like any film as two halves with each half comprising of 45 minutes. We are also looking at releasing this docu-film on OTT as well. The version on the OTT will be an extended one and will be released much later," informs the source.

It may be recalled that earlier this year, actor Ajith Kumar was honoured with the prestigious Gentleman Driver of the Year 2025 award in Venice, Italy.

The Gentleman Driver of the Year 2025 is presented in honour of entrepreneur and racing driver, the late Philippe Charriol, by SRO Motorsports Group, considered to be a global leader in GT racing.

The award was seen as a fitting recognition to actor Ajith Kumar, who chose to realise his dream of becoming a car racer this year. He announced his team Ajith Kumar Racing, which made the country proud by participating in at least four demanding international racing championships and winning several laurels. Interestingly, Ajith Kumar did not stop at just owning the team and chose to participate in races along with other members of his team.