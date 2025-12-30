Soha Ali Khan shares the recipe of the green juice she enjoys most mornings

As a New Year present to her Insta-family, actress Soha Ali Khan shared the recipe of the green juice she admits to enjoying most mornings.

Here’s the recipe of Soha Ali Khan’s healthy green juice

Soha revealed that this juice works as a gentle daily support, providing the body with the required hydration, fibre, minerals and anti-inflammatory foods, helping it to carry out its functions at the optimum level.

She further informed that she usually consumes the beverage after breakfast and before lunch. According to her, it helps her with digestion, hormone balance, and sustained energy — especially on the mornings when she is feeling particularly heavy or sluggish.

Before making this juice, one should make sure to procure all the necessary ingredients mentioned in the caption.