Ajith Kumar’s latest buy, Formula E car Mahindra BE 6: Know features, price and more

The car company shared the pictures on their official Instagram account and captioned it writing, "Racer. Actor. And now a BE 6 Formula E owner. Ajith Kumar took delivery of the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition from Mr. Velusamy R, President – Automotive Technology & Product Development, Mahindra. A moment that brought together two icons shaped by the world of motorsport."

The Mahindra BE 6 Formula E car has two versions: FE2 and FE3. According to the Mahindra website, the FE2 costs ₹23.69 lakh while the FE3, which has additional features, sells for ₹24.49 lakh.

Ajith went for the Tango Red colour, a classic choice for a racer. The SUV reportedly has a top speed of 202 kmph. The website says, the Formula E Edition has "projector headlamps, branded seats, signature bumpers & racing‑inspired design."

Before making his purchase, Ajith made sure to visit the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi. A viral video of the actor's visit shows him seeking the blessing from Sai Baba after offering his prayers. He even posed for a few shots with the people at the temple who also felicitated him.

Ajith Kumar has been a professional racer who participated in the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships and the 2010 Formula 2 Championship. After a hiatus of 15 years, he returned to racing last year, in 2025 and competed in the 24H Series in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Category. He is now preparing to participate in the 2026 Le Mans Cup.