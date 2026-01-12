Ajith Kumar and Anirudh Ravichander meet at Abu Dhabi race track; pictures go viral

Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander recently met actor Ajith Kumar at the Marina Race Circuit in Abu Dhabi. A video featuring the duo has gone viral on social media.
Ajith Kumar and his racing team recently took part in the 24H Series Middle East Trophy, which was held at the Marina Race Circuit on Saturday. In the widely shared clip, Anirudh, dressed in a black shirt and sunglasses, is seen sharing some warm moments with Ajith before turning his attention to the race track. The video also captures Anirudh whispering something to the actor, who responds with a nod.
Ajith Kumar has also earned praise for the thoughtful arrangements made for fans in Abu Dhabi who wished to take photographs with him. Fans were made to stand in an orderly queue, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Sources close to the actor revealed that the photographs were later delivered to fans through QR codes linked to their phone numbers.
Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar’s journey on the race track is set to be documented in a docu-film, which is expected to release in theatres on May 1 next year, coinciding with the actor’s birthday. Sources had earlier confirmed that acclaimed director AL Vijay is helming the project.
The documentary, said to be around 90 minutes long, aims to inspire youngsters to pursue their dreams. “Many young people have dreams that remain unfulfilled as life pulls them in different directions. This film is an attempt to motivate them to chase their aspirations,” a source close to the actor said.
The project is also intended to help popularise motorsport in India, a sport that is often perceived as being accessible only to the wealthy. According to sources, director Vijay has already filmed intense racing sequences in Malaysia, along with behind-the-scenes moments such as strategy discussions, practice sessions, team meetings and Ajith’s overall preparation. The races in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are also being filmed for inclusion in the documentary.
