Ajith Kumar and Anirudh Ravichander meet at Abu Dhabi race track; pictures go viral

Popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander recently met actor Ajith Kumar at the Marina Race Circuit in Abu Dhabi. A video featuring the duo has gone viral on social media.

Ajith Kumar and his racing team recently took part in the 24H Series Middle East Trophy, which was held at the Marina Race Circuit on Saturday. In the widely shared clip, Anirudh, dressed in a black shirt and sunglasses, is seen sharing some warm moments with Ajith before turning his attention to the race track. The video also captures Anirudh whispering something to the actor, who responds with a nod.

Ajith Kumar has also earned praise for the thoughtful arrangements made for fans in Abu Dhabi who wished to take photographs with him. Fans were made to stand in an orderly queue, ensuring a hassle-free experience. Sources close to the actor revealed that the photographs were later delivered to fans through QR codes linked to their phone numbers.