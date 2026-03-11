Ajith Kumar comes home to Chennai after being stranded in Dubai

A racing pit stop becomes stalemate

The popular actor had been in the UAE to pursue his much-talked-about passion for motorsports. This region has been like second home to the popular actor, thanks to its world-class racing facilities. However, this trip to the UAE, like many other such visits, has been anything but pleasant for the popular actor, thanks to the sudden restrictions imposed on flight services in the region.

As the crisis deepened in the first half of this month, his manager attempted to assuage public concern by affirming that although he had not been able to board his scheduled flight on 1st March, he remained safe in Dubai. He is not alone in this situation, however, as many other stars, such as Sonal Chauhan and Chiranjeevi’s family, are also caught up in this travel crisis in recent times.

Balancing fast lane

Apart from his work in cinema, there is also growing awareness of the actor’s dedication to his passion in the fast lane. In recent discussions about his life and work, he has spoken of his wife, Shalini, and how she is instrumental in keeping things stable while he indulges in his passion in foreign lands. He also spoke of how the sacrifices of his children and his wife are the unsung heroes that help him find a balance between his work in cinema and his passion in the fast lane.

With the Dubai airport authorities gradually clearing a number of flights, there is finally a clearing of the travel backlog. For the actor, this signals a return to his work in cinema in India, much to the relief of a film industry that had been watching the Middle Eastern headlines with bated breath.