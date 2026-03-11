First look at Diagon Alley from HBO’s Harry Potter reboot leaks online

The set also introduces a previously unseen business called Acciocoffee!, which appears to be a café featuring a glowing neon sign. At the far end of the street stands Gringotts Bank, a familiar landmark that looks largely similar to earlier depictions, though it now appears to sit within a greener, more open square.

It remains unclear how the footage was leaked, as production on the series has been kept tightly under wraps. The show has used codenames to disguise its filming activities across England, while much of the production is taking place behind closed doors at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios, where the Diagon Alley set is believed to be located.

HBO’s Harry Potter series is currently slated to premiere in early 2027 with an eight-episode first season. Filming began last summer, and fans have already spotted glimpses of scenes that were not featured in the original films or books. Reports suggest the show will also expand certain storylines, including exploring more of Draco Malfoy’s home life, as the narrative will not strictly follow events from Harry’s perspective.

Several other changes have also been teased. John Lithgow’s Dumbledore is expected to meet Nicolas Flamel, the series will bring back History of Magic classes with Richard Durden as Professor Binns, and Lucius Malfoy played by Johnny Flynn will reportedly appear in the first season, earlier than his introduction in the books and films.