First look at Diagon Alley from HBO’s Harry Potter reboot leaks online

A major set leak from HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter TV reboot has surfaced online, and it teases the first look at the show’s elaborate new version of Diagon Alley. The footage, initially shared by a UK newspaper has since circulated widely on social media, where Potter enthusiasts are closely analysing the details. The clip features a minute-long walkthrough of the sprawling set, revealing a long street lined with several magical shops.
In the wizarding world, Diagon Alley is the main shopping district for witches and wizards in London, hidden from Muggles behind the Leaky Cauldron pub. The location appears multiple times throughout the series and seems to have been built as a permanent set for HBO’s long-term production. Fans are already drawing comparisons to the Diagon Alley seen in the original Harry Potter films — where Harry first buys his wand, later visits the Weasley twins’ joke shop, and explores the darker Knockturn Alley nearby.
One noticeable change is that the new Diagon Alley appears much narrower than its cinematic counterpart. Instead of the broader, more theatrical version seen in the films, this iteration resembles a more realistic London alleyway.
The set also introduces a previously unseen business called Acciocoffee!, which appears to be a café featuring a glowing neon sign. At the far end of the street stands Gringotts Bank, a familiar landmark that looks largely similar to earlier depictions, though it now appears to sit within a greener, more open square.
It remains unclear how the footage was leaked, as production on the series has been kept tightly under wraps. The show has used codenames to disguise its filming activities across England, while much of the production is taking place behind closed doors at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden Studios, where the Diagon Alley set is believed to be located.
HBO’s Harry Potter series is currently slated to premiere in early 2027 with an eight-episode first season. Filming began last summer, and fans have already spotted glimpses of scenes that were not featured in the original films or books. Reports suggest the show will also expand certain storylines, including exploring more of Draco Malfoy’s home life, as the narrative will not strictly follow events from Harry’s perspective.
Several other changes have also been teased. John Lithgow’s Dumbledore is expected to meet Nicolas Flamel, the series will bring back History of Magic classes with Richard Durden as Professor Binns, and Lucius Malfoy played by Johnny Flynn will reportedly appear in the first season, earlier than his introduction in the books and films.