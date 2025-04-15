Harry Potter HBO series: Fans divided over reboot's casting

The wizarding world is in the news once again and this time it’s not a spell—it’s the cast list. HBO has unveiled its principal line-up for the much-anticipated Harry Potter TV reboot, and fans are having a field day. At the centre of the storm: the casting of 79-year-old John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore.

HBO’s Harry Potter series stirs fan debate with John Lithgow cast as Dumbledore

John Lithgow, an Emmy and Tony-winning actor best known for his roles in The Crown and Dexter, acknowledged the weight of the wand he’s about to wield. In an interview, he revealed: “It came as a total surprise to me… I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.” He admitted both excitement and anxiety over the role, which, as he puts it, could “define the last chapter” of his career.

Joining him in this fresh take on J.K. Rowling’s beloved universe are Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Professor Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.