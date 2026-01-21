Mahindra launches new Bolero Camper and Bolero Pik-Up range

Bolero Pik-Up

The Bolero Pik-Up now features a new front look, reclining driver's seat with headrest, and a wider co-driver seat for added comfort. Additionally, heating and air conditioning systems have been introduced to enhance overall driving experience. Mahindra continues its legacy as a pioneering market leader in the pickup segment, solidifying its dominance with these features upgrade. Both the Bolero Camper and Bolero Pik-Up are engineered for customers who rely on their vehicles as integral parts of their livelihood and operations. The latest enhancements to the Bolero range are designed to deliver comfort and convenience, reinforcing the company’s commitment to excellence in this category.

Prices start at ₹9.19 lakh (ex-showroom)