Mahindra launches new Bolero Camper and Bolero Pik-Up range

Bolero Camper
The vehicle features connected technology powered by the advanced iMAXX telematics solution which provides real-time vehicle insights, promoting enhanced operational efficiency and smarter fleet management. Additionally, the vehicle boasts a fresh look with new decals, body-colored ORVMs and door handles. Enhanced comfort features include headrests in the rear seats, air conditioning and heater, alongside a music system with Bluetooth calling. To further enhance the overall value, Mahindra has made several features standard across all variants such as a recliner driving seat with a headrest, and a wider co-driver seat for added comfort.Other convenient additions include heater and air conditioning systems, central locking, and rear seat belts, ensuring a well-rounded and comfortable driving experience across all variants.
Prices start at ₹9.85 lakh (ex-showroom)
Bolero Pik-Up
The Bolero Pik-Up now features a new front look, reclining driver's seat with headrest, and a wider co-driver seat for added comfort. Additionally, heating and air conditioning systems have been introduced to enhance overall driving experience. Mahindra continues its legacy as a pioneering market leader in the pickup segment, solidifying its dominance with these features upgrade. Both the Bolero Camper and Bolero Pik-Up are engineered for customers who rely on their vehicles as integral parts of their livelihood and operations. The latest enhancements to the Bolero range are designed to deliver comfort and convenience, reinforcing the company’s commitment to excellence in this category.
Prices start at ₹9.19 lakh (ex-showroom)