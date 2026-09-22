FIFA President Gianni Infantino opens body to reform and external review

Referring to the FFE project and the backlash FIFA faced because of it, Gianni added, "The proposal entered the public domain before FIFA's planned institutional process had been completed and before it could be presented in full to the Council and the member associations. I recognize that, without full context, this caused concern and created the impression that decisions had already been taken. They had not".

Making his stance clear on where he stands when it comes to generating greater revenue, he said in the letter, "Withdrawing this proposal does not diminish our ambition or our responsibility to reinvest a greater share of the fruits of FIFA's success into football. We will continue to explore sustainable ways to increase FIFA's resources. What changes is not the ambition, but the strength of the process."

The 56-year-old also took to Instagram to share that he has written the letter. "Football is for everyone, everywhere. That principle will continue to guide our work", he said.

The FIFA elections are also near and Gianni Infantino is set to contest for the office for a fourth time in March 2027. Candidates can submit their nomination until November 18 this year.