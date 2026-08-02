UEFA reportedly planning a No-Confidence Motion against FIFA President Gianni Infantino

The project, which would have allowed private investors to own minor stakes of the FIFA World Cup had prompted UEFA and its 55 national associates to boycott the World Cup and every other FIFA competition, which put an immense pressure on the governing body.

UEFA's strong statement

After the proposal was scrapped, UEFA welcomed the decision on Thursday saying, "UEFA welcomes FIFA’s decision to withdraw its plan to sell a stake in its competitions – including the World Cup – into private hands."

However, the European body had made it very clear that it had "lost confidence" in FIFA's leadership and had levelled serious criticism of Gianni Infantino. "We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game. We must identify those responsible and hold them to account", the statement read.