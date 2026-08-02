UEFA reportedly planning a No-Confidence Motion against FIFA President Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has lost the confidence of UEFA who have reportedly decided to go ahead with a no-confidence vote against him if he does not resign. This comes after football's governing body was forced to withdraw the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project that proposed to sell stakes in the FIFA World Cup to private investors.
On Saturday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced that the governing body will not be moving forward with the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) after facing heavy criticism and backlash from UEFA, AFC, CONCACAF and fans.
The project, which would have allowed private investors to own minor stakes of the FIFA World Cup had prompted UEFA and its 55 national associates to boycott the World Cup and every other FIFA competition, which put an immense pressure on the governing body.
After the proposal was scrapped, UEFA welcomed the decision on Thursday saying, "UEFA welcomes FIFA’s decision to withdraw its plan to sell a stake in its competitions – including the World Cup – into private hands."
However, the European body had made it very clear that it had "lost confidence" in FIFA's leadership and had levelled serious criticism of Gianni Infantino. "We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game. We must identify those responsible and hold them to account", the statement read.
They further stated, "The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA’s confidence but also that of many other members of the football family...The shabby, back room, opaque deal he hatched and tried to force through was anything but transparent."
Now, the FIFA President faces the threat of a no-confidence vote if he refuses to resign after the highly controversial deal, according to reports. If the plan proceeds, UEFA will reportedly have the support of all its 55 national members. According to FIFA laws, the body will only need the support of 43 members to pull of a no-confidence motion, UK's The Telegraph reports.