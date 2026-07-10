EU members want Gianni Infantino to be investigated after controversial Folarin Balogun decision

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing a potential investigation after 72 European lawmakers have asked for an inquiry into his role in suspending United States footballer Folarin Balogun’s ban.

The player was given a red card in USA's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina which was overturned ahead of their Round of 16 clash against Belgium after the White House intervened.

Gianni Infantino under scrutiny after Folarin Balogun’s red card reversal

Reports have suggested that 72 members of the European Parliament have made an official appeal to the heads of the 27 EU football associations, asking for an urgent investigation into the order of events that led to US footballer Folarin Balogun’s red-card ban being suspended.