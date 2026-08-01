FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal scrapped amid global backlash

FIFA has conceded to the immense backlash and has abandoned its plan to sell stakes in the FIFA World Cup to private investors. FIFA President Gianni Infantino wanted to create a $20 billion company and take over the responsibilities of carrying out the organisation's commercial endeavours which include the Men's and Women's World Cups. The move was severely criticised by fans and footballing organisations from around the world.

FIFA and Gianni Infantino have back-tracked on their investment plan

FIFA President Gianni Infantino wanted private investors like Joshua Kushner to have stakes in the $20 billion company he proposed to create and completely change the fate of commercial football. However, FIFA Forward Enterprise, as it was named, was not meant to be.