FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal scrapped amid global backlash

FIFA has conceded to the immense backlash and has abandoned its plan to sell stakes in the FIFA World Cup to private investors. FIFA President Gianni Infantino wanted to create a $20 billion company and take over the responsibilities of carrying out the organisation's commercial endeavours which include the Men's and Women's World Cups. The move was severely criticised by fans and footballing organisations from around the world.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino wanted private investors like Joshua Kushner to have stakes in the $20 billion company he proposed to create and completely change the fate of commercial football. However, FIFA Forward Enterprise, as it was named, was not meant to be.
The deal has fallen through and the proposal has been scrapped after it was heavily condemned by football governing bodies like Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) which threatened to boycott the FIFA World Cup and other competitions. Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) also joined in the criticism and the deal had to be abandoned.
On Friday, the President made a statement saying, "Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place".
The FIFA Forward Enterprise lacked to gain support from within FIFA as well with Gianni's senior adviser, Carlos Cordeiro resigning in protest. FIFA's chief operating officer, Kevin Lamour had harsh words to say publicly.
After the FIFA President had announced the proposal, UEFA and its 55 national associates had collectively made the decision to boycott the World Cup and all other FIFA competitions, via a statement on Friday, saying that the "World Cup is not for sale".
Their statement further read, "We unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA's proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors...no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership."
However, FIFA had replied with a statement saying, "The FFE initiative has been proposed solely to ensure that all FIFA Member Associations (MAs) have the opportunity to participate actively in the commercial development of football in their respective countries...No one is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever consider".
With global backlash gaining momentum, it became increasingly challenging for FIFA to earn the trust of the footballing community worldwide and the deal had to fall through.